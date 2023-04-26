SEC spring wrap: 14 players to watch in 2023

The Southeastern Conference is losing some of its top quarterbacks, but there’s plenty of star power returning, including at running back. Here’s a look at some of the league’s players to watch coming out of spring practice:
ALABAMA: CB/PR Kool-Aid McKinstryis the latest star in Nick Saban’s secondary after playing key roles in his first two seasons. He’s a first-team All-SEC cornerback who also ranked second nationally with a 15.8-yard punt return average. McKinstry is projected as a likely first-round draft pick next year if he turns pro. He had a team-high 15 pass breakups last season.