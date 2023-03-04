Seattle 80, Texas-Arlington 56

Walker 2-8 0-0 4, Castro 1-5 0-0 2, Gibson 4-12 0-0 10, Johnson-Cash 2-6 2-2 6, Weaver 4-9 0-0 10, Humphrey 1-6 3-6 5, Talbot 1-7 2-2 4, Young 3-3 0-1 6, Woods 2-5 3-3 7, Cornish 0-0 2-2 2, Domingos 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 12-16 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title