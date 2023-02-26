Santa Clara 81, San Diego 63

Braun 4-7 3-4 11, Justice 3-9 0-0 7, Bediako 1-4 2-4 4, Podziemski 10-13 1-4 26, Stewart 2-6 0-0 5, Tilly 4-7 4-6 12, Knapper 1-4 0-0 2, Tongue 6-9 0-2 13, Akametu 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-59 11-22 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title