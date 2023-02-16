Santa Clara 81, BYU 74

Braun 3-6 2-3 8, Justice 6-9 4-5 19, Bediako 3-5 0-0 6, Podziemski 9-15 5-8 26, C.Stewart 3-8 1-2 8, Tilly 2-4 3-4 7, Knapper 1-3 0-0 2, Tongue 1-7 0-0 2, Akametu 0-0 1-2 1, Holt 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 28-57 18-27 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title