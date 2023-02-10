Santa Clara 80, San Diego 75

Jamerson 3-4 0-0 6, Dahlke 2-4 0-0 5, Earlington 9-14 3-4 22, McKinney 3-8 3-4 11, Turner 6-13 0-0 13, Sisoho Jawara 5-9 0-0 12, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 2-5 0-0 6, Beniwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 6-8 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title