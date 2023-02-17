San Francisco 76, Pacific 68

Hawthorne 1-4 2-2 4, Kunen 2-4 1-2 6, Meeks 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 9-14 4-6 25, Shabazz 6-14 11-12 26, M.Williams 2-9 3-4 7, Newbury 1-2 1-2 3, Markovetskyy 1-1 1-3 3, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 23-31 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title