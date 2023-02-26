San Diego St. 73, New Mexico 71

K.Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Mensah 3-3 0-0 6, Bradley 5-15 0-0 11, Butler 4-11 0-0 10, Trammell 6-15 2-4 18, Arop 3-7 0-0 6, Parrish 3-5 0-0 7, Seiko 1-4 0-0 2, LeDee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-70 2-4 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title