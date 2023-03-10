San Antonio 128, Denver 120

Gordon 5-8 2-2 14, Porter Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Jokic 14-24 5-6 37, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 2-2 13, Murray 9-21 4-4 24, Green 2-4 2-2 6, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 3-8 2-2 8, Braun 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 44-90 19-20 120.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title