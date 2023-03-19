San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Hunter 5-12 2-2 12, J.Collins 6-12 1-1 14, Capela 7-9 1-1 15, Murray 10-25 2-2 22, Young 4-15 0-2 9, Bey 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin 6-10 2-2 15, Okongwu 6-8 5-5 17, Bogdanovic 4-8 3-3 13. Totals 48-101 17-20 118.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title