San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Bates-Diop 3-8 0-0 6, Sochan 4-10 5-8 13, Collins 2-15 3-4 7, Branham 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 12-19 1-3 25, McDermott 7-14 0-0 19, Bassey 3-7 1-2 7, Graham 3-8 5-6 12, Wesley 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 39-91 16-25 102.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title