Sam Houston St. 77, Abilene Christian 62

Ezeagu 5-7 1-3 11, Huefner 3-6 8-8 15, Grant 9-16 2-3 21, May 1-1 1-2 3, Powers 4-8 3-4 14, Nicholas 2-3 0-0 4, Wilkerson 2-6 1-1 6, Ikpe 1-2 1-1 3, Scroggins 0-0 0-2 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 17-24 77.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title