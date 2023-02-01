Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65

Ezeagu 6-7 0-2 12, Huefner 5-10 2-2 13, Grant 6-12 1-2 16, May 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 3-6 0-0 7, Wilkerson 4-11 2-2 12, Ikpe 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 1-1 0-0 2, Scroggins 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-50 6-10 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title