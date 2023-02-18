Sam Houston St. 64, Tarleton St. 59

Ezeagu 1-1 0-0 2, Huefner 7-14 1-2 20, Grant 3-10 3-4 10, May 2-3 0-0 4, Powers 6-11 4-5 20, Ikpe 1-3 4-4 6, Wilkerson 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholas 1-3 0-0 2, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0, Scroggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 12-15 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title