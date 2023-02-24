Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 83, Pacific 52

Avdalovic 0-2 2-2 2, Odum 2-9 2-4 7, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Boone 1-5 0-0 2, Martindale 3-6 2-2 9, Ivy-Curry 3-7 4-4 11, Outlaw 2-4 2-2 6, Beard 3-3 0-0 6, Denson 0-1 2-2 2, Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 18-20 52.

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (25-5)

Bowen 0-2 1-2 1, Saxen 5-8 1-1 11, Johnson 12-15 2-3 29, Mahaney 2-10 2-2 7, Ducas 6-11 1-2 17, Marciulionis 2-6 6-8 10, Jefferson 1-2 3-7 5, Wessels 1-1 1-1 3, Barrett 0-2 0-0 0, Howell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 17-26 83.

Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 48-31. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 4-15 (Williams 1-1, Martindale 1-3, Odum 1-3, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Avdalovic 0-1, Boone 0-1, Brown 0-1, Denson 0-1), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 8-22 (Ducas 4-9, Johnson 3-4, Mahaney 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Bowen 0-1, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 24 (Boone, Denson 4), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 29 (Ducas 7). Assists_Pacific 5 (Odum 4), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 15 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Pacific 22, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 20. A_3,500 (3,500).

