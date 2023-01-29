Saint Mary's (Cal.) 57, BYU 56

Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Saxen 5-10 1-1 11, L.Johnson 5-11 2-2 14, Mahaney 4-10 1-2 10, Ducas 5-11 0-0 12, Marciulionis 3-7 3-3 10, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-8 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title