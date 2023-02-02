Sacred Heart 65, Wagner 56

Taylor 1-3 1-2 3, B.Brown 1-7 2-2 4, Ezquerra 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 7-14 4-4 19, Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Williams 2-8 0-0 6, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 2-2 0-0 4, Price Noel 2-4 0-0 6, J.Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 7-8 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title