Sacred Heart 57, Southern U. 47

Brannon 0-1 0-0 0, Bonner 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 1-2 7, Pryor 3-13 5-9 11, Tucker 5-18 2-2 13, Stroemel 4-4 0-0 8, Amelia Wood 2-7 2-2 8, Owusu-Mensah 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Wood 4-7 2-2 10, Totals 21-58 12-17 57
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title