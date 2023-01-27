Sacramento St. 67, Montana 48

Bannan 3-6 0-0 6, Di.Thomas 1-6 2-2 4, Martin 5-8 0-0 14, Moody 5-12 0-0 12, Whitney 1-4 0-0 2, Oke 1-2 1-1 3, Vazquez 1-5 0-0 2, Nap 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 4-5 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title