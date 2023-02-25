Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175

Barnes 1-6 8-8 11, Murray 7-12 0-0 15, Sabonis 8-14 4-4 20, Fox 17-27 6-11 42, Huerter 4-8 0-0 11, Lyles 4-7 1-1 10, Metu 4-4 0-1 8, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 8, Monk 15-24 9-10 45. Totals 65-111 28-35 176.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title