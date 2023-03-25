Sacramento 135, Phoenix 127

Craig 1-6 0-0 2, Okogie 1-2 2-2 4, Biyombo 3-4 0-3 6, Booker 10-16 12-14 32, Paul 5-12 4-4 15, Warren 7-13 0-1 15, Ross 11-16 2-2 30, Landale 8-11 1-1 17, Payne 0-5 1-2 1, Shamet 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-89 22-29 127.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title