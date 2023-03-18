Sacramento 132, Washington 118

Barnes 3-7 3-3 11, Murray 7-15 0-2 19, Sabonis 10-12 10-12 30, Edwards 3-3 1-2 9, Fox 6-12 0-3 12, Metu 1-3 0-0 2, Dozier 1-2 0-0 2, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 6, Monk 6-12 0-0 17, T.Davis 8-13 0-1 21. Totals 48-86 14-23 132.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title