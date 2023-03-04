Sacramento 128, L.A. Clippers 127

Batum 4-6 0-0 11, George 8-16 10-10 28, Plumlee 5-7 3-5 13, Gordon 8-13 2-3 21, Westbrook 12-16 2-5 27, Covington 6-11 0-0 15, Coffey 0-3 0-2 0, Mann 3-6 0-0 8, Hyland 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 47-87 19-27 127.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title