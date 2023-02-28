Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Barnes 8-13 9-10 29, Murray 5-10 0-0 13, Sabonis 8-10 6-8 22, Huerter 8-14 2-2 20, Mitchell 6-10 0-0 15, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 3-7 2-4 9, Metu 2-4 0-2 4, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-4 1-2 4, Dozier 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 43-82 22-30 123.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title