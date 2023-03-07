Sacramento 123, New Orleans 108

Ingram 9-16 4-5 24, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 17, Valanciunas 9-11 0-0 19, Jones 5-8 0-0 13, McCollum 6-14 1-2 14, Marshall 3-5 1-1 7, Hayes 3-5 3-3 9, Daniels 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-7 1-2 3. Totals 43-80 11-14 108.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title