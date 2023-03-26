Sacramento 121, Utah 113

Fontecchio 2-10 0-0 5, Olynyk 7-12 3-3 17, Kessler 14-16 3-6 31, Agbaji 8-15 1-2 20, Horton-Tucker 3-10 2-2 9, Brantley 5-8 0-0 13, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Azubuike 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 5-11 1-3 12, Juzang 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 47-91 10-16 113.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title