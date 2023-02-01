Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109

Barnes 5-9 2-2 14, Murray 0-8 2-4 2, Sabonis 15-20 3-5 34, Fox 13-23 3-3 31, Huerter 2-5 0-0 5, Lyles 2-3 1-1 5, Metu 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 8-13 4-4 22. Totals 48-90 15-19 119.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title