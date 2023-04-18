Sacramento 114, Golden State 106

D.Green 3-6 1-2 8, Wiggins 9-19 2-2 22, Looney 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 9-21 7-8 28, Thompson 7-13 2-2 21, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, J.Green 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 2-3 0-0 4, Payton II 5-6 1-2 13, Poole 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 39-82 15-18 106.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title