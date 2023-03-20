S. Utah 81, Rice 79

Fiedler 9-12 4-4 22, Evee 9-20 6-9 25, Mason 3-14 0-0 8, Olivari 4-23 4-5 14, Sheffield 2-7 0-0 6, Lieppert 0-1 0-0 0, Akuchie 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Huseinovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-81 14-18 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title