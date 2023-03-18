S. Dakota St. 62, Southern Cal 57, OT

Burckhard 1-6 0-0 2, Nelson 1-4 2-2 4, Selland 10-18 8-10 29, Paige Meyer 4-9 8-9 16, Timmer 2-13 0-0 5, Brooklyn Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Theisen 1-2 4-6 6, Gylten 0-2 0-0 0, Mathiowetz 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 22-27 62
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title