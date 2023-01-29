Rider 78, Fairfield 69, OT

Ingraham 2-2 0-0 4, James 6-9 2-2 14, Betrand 2-6 2-2 6, Murray 8-19 0-0 18, Powell 6-13 2-2 16, Ogemuno-Johnson 5-7 5-6 15, McKeithan 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Blue 0-1 0-0 0, Bladen 0-0 2-2 2, Bakare 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 13-14 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title