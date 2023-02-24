Rider 69, Siena 66

Baer 3-5 2-4 8, Stormo 5-8 3-5 13, Billups 2-11 1-3 5, McCollum 3-11 0-0 8, Platek 5-9 1-2 14, Johnson 3-4 0-2 7, Eley 2-6 3-4 8, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Tekin 0-0 3-4 3, Gribben 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-24 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title