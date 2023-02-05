Rider 67, Manhattan 56

Ingraham 1-1 0-0 2, James 10-23 0-0 20, Betrand 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 4-11 3-4 14, Powell 3-12 0-0 7, Ogemuno-Johnson 5-6 4-4 14, Blue 1-2 0-1 2, McKeithan 2-2 0-0 4, Benson 2-2 0-0 4, Bladen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 7-9 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title