Rice 85, FIU 78

Fiedler 6-8 2-5 14, Evee 7-15 6-7 24, Mason 3-8 0-0 7, Olivari 10-19 2-4 28, Sheffield 1-5 0-0 3, Lieppert 1-1 0-0 3, Huseinovic 1-4 0-0 3, Akuchie 1-1 1-2 3, M.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 11-18 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title