Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in trade with Blues

The New York Rangers have acquired All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, a trade that answers a recent move made by a rival and sets the stage for more to come before the March 3 deadline.
The teams announced the deal Thursday. The Rangers sent conditional 2023 first- and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner to the Blues for the prolific scoring winger, who’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola.