Quinnipiac 72, Marist 66

Cooley 2-4 0-0 6, Ingo 2-4 0-0 4, Gardner 7-16 1-4 17, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, Brickner 6-10 2-2 14, Daughtry 1-2 1-2 4, Salton 2-5 0-0 4, Farris 2-8 0-0 5, Belton 1-1 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 4-8 66.

QUINNIPIAC (16-6)

Nweke 2-4 2-2 6, Otieno 2-3 1-1 5, Balanc 7-12 0-0 18, Jones 5-11 1-3 14, Chenery 1-3 2-3 4, Kortright 5-12 1-3 12, Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Reyes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 7-12 72.

Halftime_Marist 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Marist 8-24 (Cooley 2-3, Harris 2-6, Gardner 2-9, Daughtry 1-1, Farris 1-2, Brickner 0-3), Quinnipiac 11-22 (Balanc 4-5, Jones 3-4, Williams 3-5, Kortright 1-6, Chenery 0-2). Rebounds_Marist 29 (Daughtry 10), Quinnipiac 28 (Balanc 6). Assists_Marist 15 (Gardner 5), Quinnipiac 14 (Jones 9). Total Fouls_Marist 17, Quinnipiac 13. A_612 (3,570).

