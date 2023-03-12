Princeton 74, Yale 65

Evbuomwan 8-14 4-6 21, Kellman 2-5 1-2 5, Pierce 4-8 2-2 12, Allocco 4-8 4-4 15, Langborg 4-12 4-6 14, Martini 1-5 0-0 3, Lee 0-3 4-4 4, Peters 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 19-24 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title