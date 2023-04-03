Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|58
|36.3
|556-1202
|.463
|244-658
|510-558
|.914
|1866
|32.2
|Simons
|62
|35.0
|467-1045
|.447
|212-562
|160-179
|.894
|1306
|21.1
|Grant
|63
|35.7
|434-913
|.475
|144-359
|278-342
|.813
|1290
|20.5
|Mays
|2
|30.0
|11-17
|.647
|4-8
|1-1
|1.000
|27
|13.5
|Nurkic
|52
|26.8
|262-505
|.519
|43-119
|127-192
|.661
|694
|13.3
|Reddish
|20
|27.6
|78-176
|.443
|28-88
|35-42
|.833
|219
|11.0
|Hart
|51
|33.4
|183-363
|.504
|34-112
|87-119
|.731
|487
|9.5
|Sharpe
|77
|21.9
|281-592
|.475
|95-258
|68-95
|.716
|725
|9.4
|Thybulle
|22
|27.7
|60-137
|.438
|33-85
|10-16
|.625
|163
|7.4
|Williams
|1
|13.0
|3-6
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|7.0
|Watford
|59
|18.9
|160-288
|.556
|22-59
|66-92
|.717
|408
|6.9
|Winslow
|29
|26.8
|81-198
|.409
|14-45
|20-28
|.714
|196
|6.8
|Little
|54
|18.1
|134-303
|.442
|58-158
|33-46
|.717
|359
|6.6
|Eubanks
|76
|20.1
|201-310
|.648
|4-12
|81-122
|.664
|487
|6.4
|Knox
|17
|14.2
|43-97
|.443
|11-43
|8-11
|.727
|105
|6.2
|Johnson
|40
|10.4
|67-178
|.376
|28-81
|27-41
|.659
|189
|4.7
|Payton
|15
|17.0
|24-41
|.585
|9-17
|4-4
|1.000
|61
|4.1
|Harrison
|2
|21.0
|3-7
|.429
|2-3
|0-1
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Walker
|52
|10.2
|67-163
|.411
|13-45
|29-37
|.784
|176
|3.4
|Arcidiacono
|9
|16.2
|8-32
|.250
|7-20
|0-0
|.000
|23
|2.6
|Brown
|16
|5.8
|11-28
|.393
|1-7
|5-12
|.417
|28
|1.8
|Butler
|15
|7.7
|5-23
|.217
|2-16
|1-1
|1.000
|13
|0.9
|TEAM
|78
|240.6
|3139-6624
|.474
|1009-2756
|1550-1939
|.799
|8837
|113.3
|OPPONENTS
|78
|240.6
|3326-6794
|.490
|962-2550
|1473-1881
|.783
|9087
|116.5
___