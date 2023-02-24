Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 46 36.2 435-931 .467 191-513 384-419 .916 1445 31.4
Simons 56 35.5 427-949 .450 196-515 146-160 .913 1196 21.4
Grant 54 35.7 383-791 .484 123-303 232-288 .806 1121 20.8
Reddish 4 26.0 20-45 .444 10-28 8-8 1.000 58 14.5
Nurkic 45 27.3 232-443 .524 39-100 116-169 .686 619 13.8
Hart 51 33.4 183-363 .504 34-112 87-119 .731 487 9.5
Sharpe 58 20.3 185-392 .472 58-165 32-48 .667 460 7.9
Thybulle 3 27.7 8-18 .444 5-11 0-1 .000 21 7.0
Winslow 29 26.8 81-198 .409 14-45 20-28 .714 196 6.8
Little 38 17.2 91-193 .472 43-105 21-33 .636 246 6.5
Eubanks 57 19.6 143-211 .678 3-7 51-75 .680 340 6.0
Watford 43 16.3 91-158 .576 16-33 48-65 .738 246 5.7
Johnson 29 10.1 48-129 .372 22-59 12-21 .571 130 4.5
Payton 15 17.0 24-41 .585 9-17 4-4 1.000 61 4.1
Arcidiacono 3 14.3 3-9 .333 3-6 0-0 .000 9 3.0
Walker 39 9.0 42-92 .457 5-24 21-29 .724 110 2.8
Brown 16 5.8 11-28 .393 1-7 5-12 .417 28 1.8
Knox 3 6.7 1-4 .250 0-3 2-2 1.000 4 1.3
Butler 9 3.3 1-5 .200 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.2
TEAM 59 240.8 2409-5000 .482 772-2057 1189-1481 .803 6779 114.9
OPPONENTS 59 240.8 2487-5131 .485 711-1917 1120-1423 .787 6805 115.3
More for you

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 29 169 198 4.3 334 7.3 89 0 38 147 14
Simons 15 135 150 2.7 235 4.2 133 0 40 121 13
Grant 46 188 234 4.3 125 2.3 130 0 43 97 44
Reddish 3 7 10 2.5 9 2.3 8 0 5 6 1
Nurkic 103 322 425 9.4 130 2.9 162 0 39 110 39
Hart 95 322 417 8.2 200 3.9 133 0 54 79 9
Sharpe 45 103 148 2.6 38 .7 95 0 22 39 14
Thybulle 1 10 11 3.7 5 1.7 9 0 7 3 3
Winslow 49 96 145 5.0 98 3.4 89 0 30 43 11
Little 18 75 93 2.4 36 .9 39 0 15 21 13
Eubanks 95 188 283 5.0 67 1.2 126 0 28 44 67
Watford 28 115 143 3.3 73 1.7 80 0 15 42 6
Johnson 8 27 35 1.2 29 1.0 31 0 14 28 4
Payton 10 29 39 2.6 22 1.5 29 0 16 12 1
Arcidiacono 0 6 6 2.0 6 2.0 3 0 0 2 0
Walker 32 49 81 2.1 21 .5 40 0 4 14 7
Brown 2 17 19 1.2 3 .2 13 0 4 6 5
Knox 2 2 4 1.3 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Butler 1 1 2 .2 1 .1 2 0 1 0 3
TEAM 582 1861 2443 41.4 1432 24.3 1216 0 375 814 254
OPPONENTS 604 1849 2453 41.6 1536 26.0 1255 0 446 752 248
Written By