Portland 92, San Diego 74

Lynch 1-4 2-2 4, Earlington 5-11 2-6 15, McKinney 0-0 1-2 1, Sisoho Jawara 3-7 0-0 8, Townsend 5-11 0-0 10, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 4-10 3-3 12, Williams 5-9 5-8 15, Jamerson 1-1 0-1 2, Beniwal 3-4 0-0 7, Muncey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 13-22 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title