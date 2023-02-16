Pittsburgh 75, Boston College 64

VanTimmeren 2-5 0-0 4, Gakdeng 7-10 0-0 14, Lacey 0-6 2-4 2, Mair 10-24 3-3 26, Todd 3-7 1-2 10, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Daley 2-8 3-4 7, Lezama 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 24-61 10-15 64
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title