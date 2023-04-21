Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124

Craig 3-5 6-6 15, Durant 8-15 11-11 28, Ayton 4-9 4-8 12, Booker 18-29 6-7 45, Paul 5-18 0-2 11, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 2-3 2-2 8, Biyombo 1-1 2-5 4, Okogie 1-5 4-5 6, Shamet 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 35-46 129.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title