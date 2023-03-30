Phillies put Harper (elbow) on 10-day IL to start season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Philadelphia Phillies, who avoided the 60-day list for their star slugger and left open the opportunity that he could return before the end of May.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, said the timeline on Harper's return from reconstructive elbow surgery hasn't really changed. After Tommy John surgery in November, the National League champions said they expected their two-time NL MVP back in the lineup as their designated hitter by the All-Star break in July. If on the 60-day IL, he would have been out until at least May 29.