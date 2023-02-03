Philadelphia 137, San Antonio 125

Harris 4-7 0-0 8, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Embiid 10-18 11-13 33, Harden 4-10 6-8 16, Melton 4-7 2-2 13, Niang 5-8 0-0 13, Reed 2-3 0-0 4, Harrell 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0, Milton 4-7 6-7 14, Thybulle 2-4 0-0 4, House Jr. 0-1 1-4 1, Maxey 8-15 6-7 25. Totals 46-87 32-41 137.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title