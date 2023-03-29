Philadelphia 116, Dallas 108

Bullock 3-10 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 8-15 0-0 21, Powell 1-1 1-4 3, Doncic 9-20 2-2 24, Irving 8-17 4-4 23, Kleber 1-4 2-2 5, Wood 3-3 2-3 9, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Green 2-5 1-1 6, Hardy 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 38-83 14-18 108.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title