Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

T.Harris 1-9 0-0 3, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Embiid 12-18 12-13 37, Harden 9-20 9-9 29, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 2-5 0-0 5, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 2-4 0-0 5, Milton 1-2 4-4 6, Maxey 4-11 4-4 12. Totals 33-75 29-30 101.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title