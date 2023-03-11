Panarin scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Artemi Panarin converted a blocked shot to score a power-play goal 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday night.
Patrick Kane scored his second goal in four games since being acquired by the Rangers in a trade with Chicago, and Igor Shesterkin overcame a near costly miscue to finish with 32 saves in one of his strongest outings in weeks. New York never led until the final score for a second straight outing, after rallying to beat Montreal 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday.