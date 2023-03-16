Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders' 6-3 rout of Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists, Brock Nelson scored two goals and linemate Pierre Engvall also scored in the New York Islanders’ 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
Nelson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and added another in the third to secure his second straight 30-goal season for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game skid. Engvall matched his career high with his 15th goal by scoring in his third consecutive game for the Isles, who acquired the Swedish winger from Toronto two weeks ago.