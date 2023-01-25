Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Ottawa 1 1 0 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 12 (Giroux, Sanderson), 15:48. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Giroux 16 (Greig, Sanderson), 3:28 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 18 (Aho, Palmieri), 16:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-12-15_37. Ottawa 14-17-7_38. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 3. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-6-1 (38 shots-36 saves). Ottawa, Talbot 12-13-1 (14-14). A_13,980 (18,572). T_2:25. Referees_Francis Charron, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Ryan Daisy.