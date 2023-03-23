Orlando 111, N.Y. Knicks 106

Barrett 3-12 4-6 10, Randle 7-20 7-10 23, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Grimes 10-18 0-0 25, Quickley 7-17 9-10 25, Toppin 2-7 0-0 5, Hartenstein 3-3 0-0 6, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, McBride 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-88 20-26 106.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title