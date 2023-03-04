Oregon St. 69, California 66

Alajiki 2-5 0-0 4, Kuany 4-8 0-0 10, Newell 4-8 1-4 10, Thiemann 2-4 5-7 9, Brown 7-12 6-9 22, Bowser 1-6 1-1 3, Okafor 2-4 4-4 8, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 17-25 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title